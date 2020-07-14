SI All-American Candidate Tobechi Okoli Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tebechi Okoli

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas State, Georgia, Michigan, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Prototype length and natural size. Broad shoulders, wide chest and big waist. Thick, tightly-wound lower half with a developed trunk. Plenty of room for additional good weight.

Athleticism: Outstanding balance. A coordinated overall athlete with good closing speed. Flexible. Active feet, but not especially quick in short areas. Strong and powerful. Lacks a degree of explosiveness.

Instincts: Physical. Aggressively engages lineman at the snap. Converts to power quickly, whether firing from stance or on move. Comfortable anchoring, setting the edge in the run game. Routinely beats offensive linemen off the ball. Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, regularly getting into the chest of blockers with a punch. Not the most active hand-fighter. Plays with a good, solid base, but occasionally gets upright after shedding. Needs to add, diversify pass-rush moves.

Bottom Line: Okoli looks like a Power-5 defensive end right now. Individual pass-rush ceiling from edge limited due to lack of burst and explosion but should contribute plenty in other areas. Projects as a multi-year starter at strong-side defensive end, with the versatility to slide inside on passing downs.