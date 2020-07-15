SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Tommy Akingbesote Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Tommy Akingbesote
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds
School: Springdale (Md.) Flowers
Committed: Maryland 

Frame: Very athletic frame for 270-pounds. Could add 20-pounds no problem. Long arms. 

Athleticism: First step resembles a defensive end. Upper body strength is tremendous. Really quick feet that keep going after contact. Able to change direction like a much smaller player. 

Instincts: Akingbesote will quickly shoot a gap, read the situation, and make a play immediately after diagnosing run or pass. Will string out a play and keep the ball carrier in front of him. 

Polish: Akingbesote engages offensive linemen and keeps his arms locked out while driving forward with his legs. Great bull rush. Changes direction to make tackles in the backfield. 

Bottom Line: Blessed with fantastic quickness, Akingbesote is a one-gap defensive tackle with explosive power and athleticism. Bull rush is his primary move. Quick hands and good lateral movement. Still learning the nuances of pass rushing. Enormous upside.

