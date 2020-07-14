SI All-American Candidate Travion Ford Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Travion Ford
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran
Committed to: Missouri
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Slender and athletic with good definition. Wiry-like shoulders and long arms. Very tight waist, torso, and midsection. Sleek legs and calves. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete who posted a 4.46 shuttle time last spring. Good first-step quickness to immediately threaten in his vertical track. Flashes quick change of direction ability to redirect and chase. Good balance. Rips to flip hips to corner flat to passer’s launch point. 

Instincts: Very active with his mitts. Will alter his pass-rush track some to throw offset points. Alert to use length and leaping ability to disrupt passing lanes. Flashes ability to punch, anchor, and set edges. Good eyes to find ball post-snap and pursue. 

Polish: Spends time both with his hand down and standing up. He also has lined up as interior DT. Relies heavily on a 2-hand swipe which he works off speed as a pass-rusher. Also will use a long-arm and a 2-step upfield-sell to inside move. A light frame that needs to add more bulk for his college game. He needs much more experience buzzing into underneath coverage concepts while adding to his toolbox. 

Bottom Line: Ford is a classic attacking Edge type who is more productive standing up than with his hand down at this point. Though he’s light in the pants and needs to continue adding to his pass-rush arsenal, he possesses enough twitch and athleticism to eventually become a starting stand-up Edge in a defense that uses a Tite front if he can prove he can merely decently play in underneath zone coverage concepts.

