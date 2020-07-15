SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Trenilyas Tatum Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Trenilyas Tatum
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-2, 208 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker 
School: Jonesboro (Ga.) Mount Zion 
Committed to: South Carolina 
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker 

Frame: He appears slightly heavier than listed, which means he’s carrying the weight exceptionally well as is. 

Athleticism: He’s lightning-quick as an inside backer in high school and plays with strength taking on blockers. There’s some serious power in his pads as well. He redirects well in tight spaces and can really run when he lets it go. 

Instincts: This guy hits gaps with zero hesitation. He reads the down lineman in front of him really well, and scraps with perfection to the point, oftentimes arriving in the hole before the back even does. 

Polish: This is a starter early in college at the inside linebacker position. He comes downhill with nasty intentions and off the charts play strength. There are some questions about the sideline to sideline ability, but he’s a lockdown inside backer on first and second down. 

Bottom Line: South Carolina is getting a three-year starter at inside linebacker in Tatum, we’d suspect. He’s going to make plays with instincts and power every down. The decisiveness and anticipation that he plays with are off the charts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Virginia

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Virginia

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Indiana

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Indiana

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in North Dakota

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of North Dakota

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in Montana

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of Montana

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Nevada

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Nevada

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Delaware

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Delaware

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Nebraska

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Nebraska

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Florida

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Florida

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in North Carolina

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of North Carolina

SI All-American

SI All-American watch list: 10 Syracuse commits and 5 key Orange targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American