SI All-American Candidate Trenilyas Tatum Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trenilyas Tatum

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-2, 208 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Jonesboro (Ga.) Mount Zion

Committed to: South Carolina

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: He appears slightly heavier than listed, which means he’s carrying the weight exceptionally well as is.

Athleticism: He’s lightning-quick as an inside backer in high school and plays with strength taking on blockers. There’s some serious power in his pads as well. He redirects well in tight spaces and can really run when he lets it go.

Instincts: This guy hits gaps with zero hesitation. He reads the down lineman in front of him really well, and scraps with perfection to the point, oftentimes arriving in the hole before the back even does.

Polish: This is a starter early in college at the inside linebacker position. He comes downhill with nasty intentions and off the charts play strength. There are some questions about the sideline to sideline ability, but he’s a lockdown inside backer on first and second down.

Bottom Line: South Carolina is getting a three-year starter at inside linebacker in Tatum, we’d suspect. He’s going to make plays with instincts and power every down. The decisiveness and anticipation that he plays with are off the charts.