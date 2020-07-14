SI All-American Trent Broadnax Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: WR Trent Broadnax
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-1, 180-pounds
School: Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School
Committed to: Duke

Frame: Thin lower body. Lean upper body. Room for more weight. 

Athleticism: Changes speeds well. Shifty. As fluid and natural a runner as there is in the country. Tremendous balance when cutting. Always seemingly under control. Broadnax has good hand-eye coordination. Not a true burner, but good second gear. 

Instincts: Broadnax transitions into his breaks naturally; smooth. Knows when to turn on the speed or juke a defender. Plays under control, but aggressive. 

Polish: When Broadnax goes one-on-one with the ball in his hands, he makes defenders miss. Quick and smooth transitions within his routes. Catches the football away from his body. 

Bottom Line: Broadnax makes plays after the catch with his quick and fluid running motion. He can change direction without losing much speed. An athlete with room to fill out his frame, Broadnax will continue to improve his overall game.

