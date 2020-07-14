SI All-American Candidate Trenten Howland Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Trenten Howland

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

School: Joliet (Ill.) West

Committed to: Indiana

Frame: Powerfully built. Broad shoulders, wide chest taper to taut waist. Long, chiseled arms. Thick, muscled thighs and trunk. Some growth potential remaining, but already plenty developed.

Athleticism: Strong and powerful. Outstanding sense of balance through contact. Good short-area quickness. Lacks degree of wiggle as ball-carrier. Above-average long speed with seam.

Instincts: Physical. Refuses to go down on first contact, and runs through arm tackles with ease. Capable of making defenders miss in hole and open field, but functions best as one-cut runner. Innate vision; never misses cutback lane between tackles.

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Tendency to get a bit upright in open field. Occasionally too willing to break runs outside; will need to lower shoulder, take simple extra yardage at next level. Lacks experience as pass-catcher, blocker.

Bottom Line: Howland boasts a rare combination of size, power and all-around athleticism. Play speed against Power-5 defenders is biggest question mark, but he’ll carve out niche for Indiana regardless. Likely early contributor and possible multi-year starter.