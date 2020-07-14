SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Trenten Howland Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Trenten Howland
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
School: Joliet (Ill.) West
Committed to: Indiana

Frame: Powerfully built. Broad shoulders, wide chest taper to taut waist. Long, chiseled arms. Thick, muscled thighs and trunk. Some growth potential remaining, but already plenty developed. 

Athleticism: Strong and powerful. Outstanding sense of balance through contact. Good short-area quickness. Lacks degree of wiggle as ball-carrier. Above-average long speed with seam. 

Instincts: Physical. Refuses to go down on first contact, and runs through arm tackles with ease. Capable of making defenders miss in hole and open field, but functions best as one-cut runner. Innate vision; never misses cutback lane between tackles. 

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Tendency to get a bit upright in open field. Occasionally too willing to break runs outside; will need to lower shoulder, take simple extra yardage at next level. Lacks experience as pass-catcher, blocker. 

Bottom Line: Howland boasts a rare combination of size, power and all-around athleticism. Play speed against Power-5 defenders is biggest question mark, but he’ll carve out niche for Indiana regardless. Likely early contributor and possible multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American