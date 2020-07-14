SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Trevin Wallace Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Trevin Wallace
Projected Position: Off-Ball Linebacker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds.
School: Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Committed to: Boston College

Frame: Athletic and long with defined arms and shoulders. Flat and chiseled torso and well-built trunk with athletic calves. 

Athleticism: Versatile and appears comfortable in space. Can work to the field with good change-of-direction and close with short-area quickness. Solid movement skills to weave around traffic, yet flashes good point explosiveness. Has speed and range to chase on top of the flow. Speed and redirect ability also allows him to factor in man coverage in seams versus TEs and in zone concepts. 

Instincts: Appears to have a firm understanding of pre-snap adjustments and checks versus motion. Has solid ball-locate ability versus the run. Reliable to work as both a force-player or fall-back player in the gap when inside box. Ball skills from offensive production and reliability translate over. 

Polish: Plays Safety, Linebacker and Wide Receiver on offense, where he’s asked to be a primary jet-sweep man. Needs to become more assertive to trigger downhill versus play-side run action. Angles to ball needs to be refined, as he can flirt with losing outside leverage. 

Bottom Line: Wallace is a high-ceiling prospect whose best football is ahead of him. He is an athletic and rangy defender who plays more of a safety/rover role currently, though projects best to the second-level flanks in college as a Sam ‘backer.

