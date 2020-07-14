SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Trevion Stevenson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Trevion Stevenson                                                                                                Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-4, 217 pounds                                                                                                Position: Linebacker                                                                                                          School: Hampton (Va.) Phoebus                                                                                        Committed to: Pittsburgh                                                                                                     Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long, well-developed athlete with wide shoulders and room to add mass to upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: His length and upper body twitch allow him to create mismatches for high school offensive tackles. He plays with his hand in the dirt at the high school level, and as his body fills out, he will likely stay in that role. Needs to improve get off, lateral quickness and upper body strength to be a standup edge rusher. 

Instincts: Shows that he can play through contact and disengage from blockers at the appropriate time. Consistent in backside pursuit, maintaining depth, and appropriate pursuit lanes versus the run. 

Polish: His long, desirable frame bodes well for his future, as it simply cannot be coached. He is strong in his upper body with room to add mass and improve technique. Needs to improve lateral quickness to be more effective in pass-rushing scenarios, as his length alone already impacts plays at the college level. 

Bottom Line: Stevenson is a high upside prospect because of his length and high energy. He plays well through contact at the college level but will need to develop his frame more at the college level to withstand the punch of opposing offensive tackles. If he can improve his lateral quickness, he can be an asset as a pass rusher. He will see time on the field at the Power 5 level later in his career.

