SI All-American Candidate Ty Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ty Williams

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Position: Quarterback/Safety

School: Muskogee (Okla.)

Committed to: Oklahoma State

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Sturdy, well put together athlete with length and room to add to overall frame moving forward.

Athleticism: He is a swiss army knife. Projects as a safety at the college level due to his range, frame, and willingness to hit. He displays nice bursts of speed in close spaces. Multi-sport athlete including track and field, baseball, and wrestling. Two-way star at the high school level, also playing quarterback. Generally, the best athlete on the field. Recorded nine interceptions during his junior campaign.

Instincts: His willingness to play both sides of the ball helps his instinctual aspect. Has natural instincts for the game, and it seems to frequently land him in the right place.

Polish: Impressive athlete who displays excellent range and ball skills for a safety. He does not always rely on his natural athleticism, as he is well polished in his technique. Frequently the fastest player on the field, and he still has room to improve his top-end speed overall.

Bottom Line: Williams is an impressive, rangy athlete who projects as a defensive back at the next level. He is a ball hawk in the secondary who displays excellent ball and leaping skills. He is just as complete in run and underneath support, and his willingness to do multiple jobs is desirable. As frame and top-end speed continue to develop, he projects as an impact player at a Power 5 level.