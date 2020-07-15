SI All-American Candidate Tyler Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Tyler Johnson 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds 
Position: Outside Linebacker 
School: Miami (Fla.) Killian
Committed to: Miami 
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Tall, yet thin; built like a strong safety. Room to weigh 225 to 230 pounds at the next level. 

Athleticism: Explosive-first step and possesses long-range speed as well. Bends extremely well coming off the edge. Also contorts and angles his body well. Solid power for his size. Hand-eye coordination is very good. 

Instincts: Times the snap well. Effortlessly changes direction when pursuing the football. Like a veteran, he sometimes proves he can play the run from the backside by shooting a gap and running down the ball carrier. 

Polish: Best attribute is speed, and Johnson utilizes it when rushing the passer or chasing down the running back. His ability to cut through traffic to make plays is impressive. Tackles well in open space. 

Bottom Line: Johnson is a future college outside linebacker with the speed and football instincts to grow into a top-notch producer. He’s already a good edge rusher and he’s starting to understand how to make penetrating plays against the run. Johnson provides plenty of upside.

