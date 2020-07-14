SI All-American Candidate Tyler Macon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyler Macon

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11.5, 200 pounds

School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Short and compact. Average width across shoulders and chest. A bit low waisted. Solid, relatively thick lower half. Room for additional weight, but S & C emphasis will be athleticism, composition.

Athleticism: Solid arm strength. Gets good zip on ball while scrambling. Quick feet in and outside of pocket. Not a burner, but plenty of speed to evade rush and reset, scramble for chunks. Strong, physical runner.

Instincts: Tough. Unafraid to take a hit as passer or scrambler. Most dangerous off script; quickly gets eyes back downfield after avoiding rush. Comfortable throwing from clean pocket, with multi-step drops. Threat as read-option runner; can make first man miss.

Polish: Long, inconsistent delivery. Winds up from waist before releasing. Ball can float when lower half isn’t engaged in throwing motion. Adequate accuracy to all levels, but ball placement must improve.

Bottom Line: Macon’s effectiveness at the next level depends mostly on his development as a passer. If throwing motion is cleaned up to improve velocity and accuracy, he projects as a dynamic, ultra-productive starter for Missouri a few years down the line.