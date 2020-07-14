SI All-American Candidate Tyrese Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Tyrese Johnson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington 
Schools of Interest: Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia, Colorado, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Arizona and Louisville, among others. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Fairly thick with big chest and long arms. Midsection has some width, along with thighs and hips. 

Athleticism: Could also play basketball in college. Played several games at quarterback as a junior. Somewhat mechanical movement skills in athleticism. Attempts to release off the line with urgency and good tempo. Solid speed when allowed to build into his routes. Good leap timing. Very good body control when playing ball in the air. Can high-point throws and pluck with big mitts. Capable of making closest defender miss after catch. 

Instincts: Decent skip release versus press coverage. Solid use of hands to execute a swim move to keep clean. Good attempt to sell vertical stems on posts when working in the slot. Assertive in crowds, and uses strength and good body positioning to win at contested catch points. 

Polish: Has played in the boundary, to the field, in the slot in 2x2 sets and even as No. 3 in 3x1 sets. Mainly runs fades and gos due to superior downfield leaping ability versus coverage. Needs to become more consistent with his hands at the line to combat press coverage. Also must develop better hip flexibility to improve sinkage and route-running ability to grow gaps at breakpoints. 

Bottom Line: Although he’s not a speedy vertical threat, Johnson is capable of making plays downfield due to his leaping ability. He is comfortable catching in a crowd, plus he’s a powerful runner after the catch. Johnson has the strength and size to hold up in the boundary, but could be an ideal fit as a “big slot” at the next level.

