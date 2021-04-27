Underclassmen Shine During Championship 7v7 Play

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Watching the Championship 7v7 tournament this past weekend helped shed light on several talented underclassmen football recruits. Here’s a look at a few of the best in the class of 2023 and 2024 at the Orlando-area event.

It was a really deep group and hard to narrow down to just a handful. Once again, the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama continue to produce big-time talent, even amongst the younger players that played within the 18U division.

Kenton “KJ” Kirkland, CB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines - 2023

Before this tournament, few probably knew much about Kirkland. That’s no longer an issue as the C1N 7v7 cornerback stood out for two days. Kirkland looks to be about 6’2” and 180-pounds. It’s hard to find cornerbacks that truly swivel quick enough to run with 2022 big-time wide receiver Travis Hunter, especially at that size. Focusing on Hunter and Kirkland match up multiple times, Kirkland did better than any other cornerback at the event against the Florida State commitment and nation’s quickest wide receiver. Any cornerback that gives Hunter true competition needs to be recognized.

Kirkland utilized different techniques such as a side pedal as well as playing traditional press coverage. He’s capable of playing off coverage or utilizing his hands near the line of scrimmage. He’s not just a long boundary cornerback; Kirkland can play the field. This young man earned defensive MVP honors for a reason.

Ronnie Royal, DB/RB, Gulf Shores (Ala.) High School - 2024

A member of Gulf Shores 7v7, Royal consistently played different positions all weekend. It can be difficult to say that Royal is a player destined for just one spot. He played wide receiver, running back, safety, and even cornerback and lined up against Hunter. This versatile young man enjoys a challenge.

Most notably about Royal is his ability to change direction. Whether it’s a backpedal with a sudden shift to move forward or breaking down and sharply turning the corner during a route, Royal’s ability to plant his foot in the ground and move was consistent. Royal is already a prominent recruit with offers from Mississippi State, University Alabama-Birmingham, Florida State and South Carolina.

Brandon Inniss, WR, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage - 2023

Arguably the nation’s best 2023 prospect, Inniss is as consistent as any player in the country. He defines what a versatile wide receiver should be: a deep threat that makes catches over the top of defenders and a savvy route runner that finds the hole in the zone. Inniss is seemingly always open.

Few defensive backs are capable of keeping with Inniss play-in-and-play-out. Inniss finds a way to get open with quickness and strength. Despite being one of the nation’s most heavily-recruited 2023 prospects, Inniss goes hard on the field time and time again. He’s a true competitor, and that’s what defines him more than his actual wide receiver skills.

Kam Davis, RB, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty - 2024

If you have not seen this young man play, you are missing out. Davis is close to 200-pounds and 5’9” or 5’10”. More importantly, he’s a full-grown man despite being a mere freshman in high school. From a build standpoint, think of the frames of former NFL greats like Emmitt Smith or Barry Sanders because Davis’s upper legs are just huge. Most power running backs are not nearly as twitchy as Davis, however.

Davis proved that he’s impactful within the passing game with numerous juke moves before and after the catch. His best play was an incredible back-of-the-end zone catch where his hands were at the bottom of the goal post. It was a great pass from his teammate (see below), but the catch proved to be highlight reel material. Davis already committed to Florida State.

Doran “DJ” Moore, QB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles - 2024

It’s rare that an underclassmen signal caller gains the opportunity to play with C1N 7v7, but Moore showed that he can make money plays. He’s best during pressure situations, and possesses touch and arm strength. Considering he is still a freshman in high school, there is much to like moving forward. Beyond the fantastic pass to Davis, Moore also delivered an even more important pass.

The last play of the game versus Team Tampa, C1N and Moore needed to score from beyond 10-yards. Despite triple coverage, talented 2022 wide receiver Greg Gaines went up high in the back of the end zone and Moore delivered a strike. One of the most accurate and timely passes of the entire 7-on-7 season. Moving forward, Moore will be a player to watch for both Bolles and C1N.

Joquez Smith, RB, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit - 2023

Team Tampa 7v7 is loaded with talented wide receivers, but Smith is still a threat to make plays from the slot or as a running back. Smith’s specialty is quickness in space. If a defender does not get their hands on him soon after the snap, it’s hard to contain him.

During the regular season, Smith can be a handful between the tackles as well. That’s when he really shines -- with the pads on -- to complement his pass catching skills. Smith has two more seasons to prove why he’s one of Tampa’s best 2023 players.

Terence Marshall, CB/WR, Navarre (Fla.) High School - 2024

This young man looks like he’s going into his senior year of high school. Long limbs and a wiry frame represent Marshall’s frame. He moves well laterally and can jump. Marshall represents what defenses need at all levels, and that would be a cornerback that can take on talented wide receivers during one-on-one situations.

While still a developing player, Marshall’s natural skills and versatile skill set will help him gain college attention sooner than later. He’s not your normal freshman in high school. Keep an eye on Marshall. Despite playing just outside of Pensacola (Fla.), where many prospects are overlooked, he’s undoubtedly going to be a college football player.

Zavier Hamilton, RB/LB, Navarre (Fla.) High School - 2024

Hamilton’s frame just says outside linebacker. 6’0” or 6’1” and at least 200-pounds, the way he moves in space says 'athlete.' Not many freshman linebackers move like Hamilton does, especially when considering the always important lateral mobility aspect of linebacker play. Hamilton can cover in space with his physical traits, and he’s also instinctive.

The rising-sophomore understood how to move to cover slot wide receivers that were attempting to settle down in the zone. As Hamilton continues to gain more knowledge about playing linebacker, he could develop into one of the class of 2024’s best linebackers. He also played quite well at running back and slot receiver for C3 Elite 7v7. His offensive output further justified his athletic prowess. Auburn, Florida State and Georgia already offered.

Tomorrow we will be a look at the seniors that shined at the Championship 7v7 tournament.

