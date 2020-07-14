SI All-American Candidate Victoine Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Victoine Brown Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4, 227 pounds School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson Position: Defensive End Committed to: Louisville Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Very long arms, well-built upper body, with room to add 20-30 pounds without much imagination. Considerable room for physical improvement in the lower half of the body.

Athleticism: Brown’s initial step is decisive. Explodes off of the line with great timing. Ability to bend to get around offensive linemen with length and speed. Lateral movement is really good. Quick hands to engage and dictate leverage.

Instincts: Shows instincts to not over pursue during read-option plays. When he’s not getting to the signal-caller, he jumps and uses long arms to deflect passes. Plays fast and chases down plays from behind on routine.

Polish: Good initial inside step with outside step counter move to defeat offensive tackles. Solid ‘hand swipe’ technique to get by initial contact. Stays lows when attacking inside gaps. Uses hands to defeat blocks; deflects passes with quickness and his long arms and awareness.

Bottom Line: Brown provides the size, length and athleticism to be a productive edge rusher in a pass-happy era of college football. His long arms aid him with the ability to beat offensive tackles with counter moves and quickness. Could play the weak side or develop into a strong side presence in college.