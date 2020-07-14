SI All-American Candidate Victor Wikstrom Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Victor Wikstrom

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Celsius High School, Sweden

Committed to: West Virginia

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Compact frame with a thick lower half. Will need to reshape some things upon arrival in college, but has a D1 body already.

Athleticism: Played all over the field in Sweden. Quarterback, wide receiver, tight end. Was clearly the most athletic guy on the field at all times in Sweden. Will go through a bit of an acclimation period to adjust to the speed of college football.

Instincts: It’s hard to tell just how sophisticated the offenses were in Sweden. But he was asked to just about everything, so he likely has the ability to at least retain an offensive playbook at multiple positions.

Polish: Athletically he will match up, the problem is going to be the adjustment period to American football. He was so far and away better than everyone else on the field at all times in Sweden, it will be a cultural shock in more than one way.

Bottom Line: Wikstrom is likely going to be a project early on in college with tremendous upside athletically. The quickness and burst are on display, but it’s hard to tell just how decent the competition is even where he’s from. An ascending player by definition who will be among the most interesting to track at the next level.