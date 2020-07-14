SI All-American Candidate Walter Simmons III Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Walter Simmons III

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf

Schools of Interest: Virginia, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Central Florida, among others.

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Athletic and tight frame with very good composition and definition. Broad shoulders with narrow torso and waist. Slim calves.

Athleticism: Mobile and athletic quarterback with solid lower-half movement. Can move off the top of his drop and still make plays in the reactionary phase. Solid stroke and fair trunk rotation to follow through in his delivery. Displays excellent footwork as a runner who can pick and slide, as well as press and get out of holes.

Instincts: Displays some awareness and vision to properly execute RPO concepts. Flashes good ball-handling ability. Can execute zone-read concepts in the running game. Has good reactionary instincts as a runner and passer.

Polish: Current offense appears to be a spread-based attack with 2x2 and 3x1 sets. Has to continue refining footwork in drops and developing his mental processing as a pocket passer. Displays plus accuracy to second and third level, yet must become more consistent with ball placement to lower perimeter. Will require a redshirt year to help college development and preparation.

Bottom Line: Simmons is a fairly raw, but athletic dual-threat quarterback who can make plays. He has almost running back-esque footwork when he tucks and runs, and can threaten a defense with his arm from anywhere on the field. Simmons projects best in a spread offense with half-field reads and RPOs in the passing game, and both zone-read and QB-power concepts in its rushing attack.