SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Will Crowder Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Will Crowder 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Gardendale (Ala.) 
Committed to: West Virginia 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Decent size. Lanky, yet fit build with room to put on more weight. 

Athleticism: Good vision and awareness in the pocket. Exceptional at feeling pressure and eluding the rush. Shows ability on the ground to challenge second-level defenders. Effective runner when he gets into open field, shows some elusive moves. 

Instincts: Shows the ability to recognize coverage and get through his progressions quickly. Has a great pocket presence; ability to feel the rush is impressive. Keeps his eyes downfield while on the run giving him the ability to make big throws out of the pocket. 

Polish: Big arm, throws lasers downfield. Muscles the ball frequently. Needs to clean up his footwork by condensing his stride, along with staying closed longer on hard throws. Even with room to grow mechanically, he can still make every throw on the field. This shows his natural talent and limitless potential. 

Bottom Line: Crowder is a strong-armed quarterback who can muscle the ball into downfield coverages. His arm strength is elite for his class. This combined with his ability on the ground and in the scramble game make him a very effective weapon. With some more time spent developing his mechanics and adding on weight, he has the potential to come in and compete right away at a power 5 program.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American