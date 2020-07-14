SI All-American Candidate Will Crowder Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Will Crowder

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Gardendale (Ala.)

Committed to: West Virginia

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Decent size. Lanky, yet fit build with room to put on more weight.

Athleticism: Good vision and awareness in the pocket. Exceptional at feeling pressure and eluding the rush. Shows ability on the ground to challenge second-level defenders. Effective runner when he gets into open field, shows some elusive moves.

Instincts: Shows the ability to recognize coverage and get through his progressions quickly. Has a great pocket presence; ability to feel the rush is impressive. Keeps his eyes downfield while on the run giving him the ability to make big throws out of the pocket.

Polish: Big arm, throws lasers downfield. Muscles the ball frequently. Needs to clean up his footwork by condensing his stride, along with staying closed longer on hard throws. Even with room to grow mechanically, he can still make every throw on the field. This shows his natural talent and limitless potential.

Bottom Line: Crowder is a strong-armed quarterback who can muscle the ball into downfield coverages. His arm strength is elite for his class. This combined with his ability on the ground and in the scramble game make him a very effective weapon. With some more time spent developing his mechanics and adding on weight, he has the potential to come in and compete right away at a power 5 program.