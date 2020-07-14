SI All-American Candidate Will Schweitzer Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Will Schweitzer
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker/Tight End
School: Los Gatos (Calif.) 
Committed to: Nebraska 
Projected Position: Edge                                                            

Frame: Long and lean build at the moment, but will be a force with additional muscle especially in lower half. 

Athleticism: Long rangy playmaker from inside linebacker and out on the edge. Best way to describe his playing style; He runs with the momentum on level ground how normal people run downhill. 

Instincts: Schweitzer has very impressive instincts; He’s all over the field and never looks out of place. This could be due to his athleticism, but more so because he always knows where he is supposed to be in relation to the ball, his opponent, and his teammates. Non-stop motor. 

Polish: Raw as an edge defender, but about as athletic as you’ll get at the position. Needs to add weight to play up on the line of scrimmage on a more consistent basis. He plays remarkably low despite size. 

Bottom Line: Once Schweitzer puts on the pounds, and his athleticism is tailored to trench warfare, look for him to enter the 3rd-and-long rotation early at the next level. He plays football how it’s supposed to be played, at 100 miles an hour for all four quarters.

