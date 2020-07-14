SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Winsome Frazier Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Winsome Frazier
Projected Position: Cornerback/Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Lakes
Schools of Interest: Iowa State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, UCF, Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois and Florida Atlantic, among others. 

Frame: Tall and lean. Adequate width across upper body. Long, muscled arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass as needed. 

Athleticism: Fluid. Quick, light feet; pops in and out of cuts. Loose hips and ankles. Above-average speed at best, with outstanding acceleration. Functional play strength. Ball skills are questionable. 

Instincts: Relishes challenge of one-on-one matchups outside. Physical in press coverage. Flips hips and sprints vertically with surprising ease. Tendency to sneak looks into backfield as cornerback. Offers willing help in run support, but mostly with finesse. Arm tackler. 

Polish: High-level footwork in man coverage. Advanced jam for prep defensive back; good punch, strong hands. Instincts as deep center-fielder largely unknown. Must add strength regardless, and weight if playing elsewhere than corner. 

Bottom Line: Some schools are recruiting Frazier at cornerback, and it’s easy to see why. He has elite length for the position, with the movement skills to blanket prep receivers. Ceiling is highest at corner, but inevitable additional weight could shift him to free safety. Surefire Power-5 contributor, with varying potential based on position, development.

