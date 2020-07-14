SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Wyatt Milum Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Wyatt Milum
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-6, 285 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle                                                             
School: Huntington (W.V.) Spring Valley
Committed to: West Virginia
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Prototype size with room to add some serious weight in college. Has long arms with evenly distributed weight. 

Athleticism: Kick step shows light feet. Plays with his hips underneath him along with quick choppy steps. He redirects well in open spaces as well. Brute more than an athlete, but has top-end traits on the line. 

Instincts: Shows a knowledge of playscheme and design based off of body placement during blocks. He also seems technical in terms of footwork and hand placement. He can be a bit of a leaner in the run game. 

Polish: The leaning in the run game will need to be cleaned up quickly upon arrival, and he is clean enough in the hips to do so. Has played right tackle in high school and will likely remain there in college. 

Bottom Line: Yep, this is exactly what a West Virginia tackle looks like. Milum is just downright nasty at the point of attack with the length to keep you from the passer. He’s been well-coached in his pass set despite rarely having to do so.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American