SI All-American Candidate Xavier Castillo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Xavier Castillo

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

Schools of Interest: Considering Virginia Tech, Maryland, Alabama, Michigan State and others.

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Grown man-body at the high school level with great height. Will need to re-shape the body when he gets to college from a muscle mass perspective.

Athleticism: Athletic enough to play tackle in high school, but the footspeed says guard on the college level. This is a mauler and brawler not a guy tap dancing on the edge. He’s played a bit high at times which lends itself to tightness in the hips.

Instincts: Uses his length really well at the high school level. He’s got a pretty good hand shock as well. Castillo has made due out on the edge against far superior athletes, which shows he can find ways to win.

Polish: He’s a bit of a leaner in the run game, but the kick slide is fairly decent for a kid playing out of position out on the edge. He plays with good effort as well. If you trim the weight down and naturally improve overall athleticism, you’ve got a two to three-year starter on the inside.

Bottom Line: There are some things to clean up but you can’t teach Castillo’s size and strength. He’s going to be able to move three techniques off the point of attack from the day he arrives in college. Develop the hips and footspeed and you’ve got a great offensive guard.