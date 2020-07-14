SI All-American Candidate Zxaequan Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Zxaequan Reeves

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Cocoa (Fla.)

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Tall and lean. Average width through shoulders, chest. Very long arms, with budding sinew. Slender, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Shows merely average speed on film. Quick feet, with very flexible hips. Great leaper, with impressive aerial body control. Plenty of power already, with budding overall strength.

Instincts: Natural awareness in coverage. Routinely plays half step ahead of offense, anticipating routes, throws. Physical. Very effective jamming at LOS, and is unafraid to shed blockers, attack downhill in run game. Iffy hands, but finds ball quickly for knockdowns upon turning head.

Polish: Mirrors receivers at LOS with ease. Active arms, hands within first five yards of press coverage. Flips hips and runs with ease. Must work to increase speed.

Bottom Line: Reeves boasts an ideal blend of length, quickness and flexibility at cornerback. The problem is that speed lags far behind those other tools, making him a potential liability against SEC receivers. Potential starter for Mizzou if protected by scheme, but may settle in as quality reserve.