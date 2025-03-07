SEC Women's Basketball Tournament: South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Preview
A deep dive into South Carolina's matchup against Vanderbilt in the SEC Women's Basketball tournament.
The third round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament starts on Friday and the top seeded Gamecocks have their first matchup. South Carolina earned two byes after earning No. 1 seed and will now play the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The winner of this game will move one to the semifinal round and will play the winner of Kentucky vs Oklahoma.
Vanderbilt only got a first round bye as the 8-seed and then proceeded to defeat Tennessee in the second round. Mikayla Blakes and Iyana Moore both had over 20 points and Khamil Pierre added in another 16 points with 15 rebounds as well. Perhaps the biggest stat of the game though was Tennessee's 24 turnovers compared to Vanderbilt's 12.
South Carolina and Vanderbilt are familiar with one another as they played during the regular season not too long ago. The Gamecocks won 82-54 thanks to MiLaysia Fulwiley scoring 24 points off of the bench.
South Carolina only lost one conference game this season and it was to Texas. Outside of that they have been their dominant selves yet again this year and they look poised to make another deep run in the NCAA bracket and defend their national title.
South Carolina and Vanderbilt will tip off at 12:00 PM ET. The winner of the game will play on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. The championship game will be played in Sunday.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!