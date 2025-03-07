Gamecock Digest

SEC Women's Basketball Tournament: South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Preview

A deep dive into South Carolina's matchup against Vanderbilt in the SEC Women's Basketball tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 16, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the UConn Huskies in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The third round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament starts on Friday and the top seeded Gamecocks have their first matchup. South Carolina earned two byes after earning No. 1 seed and will now play the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The winner of this game will move one to the semifinal round and will play the winner of Kentucky vs Oklahoma.

Vanderbilt only got a first round bye as the 8-seed and then proceeded to defeat Tennessee in the second round. Mikayla Blakes and Iyana Moore both had over 20 points and Khamil Pierre added in another 16 points with 15 rebounds as well. Perhaps the biggest stat of the game though was Tennessee's 24 turnovers compared to Vanderbilt's 12.

South Carolina and Vanderbilt are familiar with one another as they played during the regular season not too long ago. The Gamecocks won 82-54 thanks to MiLaysia Fulwiley scoring 24 points off of the bench.

South Carolina only lost one conference game this season and it was to Texas. Outside of that they have been their dominant selves yet again this year and they look poised to make another deep run in the NCAA bracket and defend their national title.

South Carolina and Vanderbilt will tip off at 12:00 PM ET. The winner of the game will play on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. The championship game will be played in Sunday.

