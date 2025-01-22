Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs LSU Women's Basketball Game Postponed Due to Snow Storm

The South Carolina Gamecocks' women's basketball game vs LSU has been postponed due to the snow storm.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks' women's basketball game vs LSU has been postponed due to the snow storm.

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is off to a hot start this season as the defending national champs, but fans will have to hold off an extra day before they see them play again. The Gamecocks were scheduled to play No. 5 LSU Thursday evening this week, but due to the snow storm, the game has been moved to Friday at 5 PM.

In a very rare occasion, states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida saw snow pour in over the last 24 hours. This has made road travel difficult, hence the reasoning behind the postponement of the game.

The Gamecocks are 18-1 overall this season and 6-0 in conference play. They set a program record for most consecutive games won by double digits, which is currently at 12 games. The Tigers however are undefeated on the season setting at 20-0 and 5-0 in conference play. So a highly anticipated women's basketball game between these two talented programs.

After the LSU game, South Carolina has games scheduled against No. 17 Tennessee on the road, Auburn at home, Georgia on the road, No. 7 Texas on the road and then a home game against Florida.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Basketball