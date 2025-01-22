South Carolina vs LSU Women's Basketball Game Postponed Due to Snow Storm
The South Carolina Gamecocks' women's basketball game vs LSU has been postponed due to the snow storm.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is off to a hot start this season as the defending national champs, but fans will have to hold off an extra day before they see them play again. The Gamecocks were scheduled to play No. 5 LSU Thursday evening this week, but due to the snow storm, the game has been moved to Friday at 5 PM.
In a very rare occasion, states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida saw snow pour in over the last 24 hours. This has made road travel difficult, hence the reasoning behind the postponement of the game.
The Gamecocks are 18-1 overall this season and 6-0 in conference play. They set a program record for most consecutive games won by double digits, which is currently at 12 games. The Tigers however are undefeated on the season setting at 20-0 and 5-0 in conference play. So a highly anticipated women's basketball game between these two talented programs.
After the LSU game, South Carolina has games scheduled against No. 17 Tennessee on the road, Auburn at home, Georgia on the road, No. 7 Texas on the road and then a home game against Florida.
