Bree Hall Heads to Indiana During the 2025 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever select Bree Hall out of South Carolina in the second round of the WNBA Draft.

Alex Joyce

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall (23) shoots a three-point basket against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The second South Carolina Gamecock is off the board as the Indiana Fever draft guard Bree Hall with the 20th overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Bree Hall is the second South Carolina selection in the draft following former teammate Te-Hina Paopao just two picks earlier to Atlanta. The 6-foot guard out of Dayton, Ohio joined the Gamecocks in 2021 as a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.

Hall is a two time national champion with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2022, 2024). She was paart of first team to be ranked No 1 in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches’ Polls every week of the season (2021-22). And did it again in 2022-23, where the team went on to become just third program in history of AP Poll to hold No. 1 spot every week in back-to-back seasons.

Hall started every game for the Gamecocks in 2024-2025. As a senior, she averaged 6.3 points per game and 3 rebounds per game. Hall also served as the SEC Basketball Leadership Council Vice Chair and on the SEC Community Service Team.

Hall now heads to Indiana, who hopes she can help them build off a playoff appearance last season.

Published
