Checking in on Gamecocks Around the WNBA
Recently we took a look at former Gamecocks and how they're doing in the WNBA this season. As a continuation of that series, let's take a look at another former Gamecock and how she's doing through a fourth of the season.
Tyasha Harris
The Dallas Wings selected Tyasha Harris with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Harris was traded in 2023 to the Connecticut Sun where she signed a two year extension through 2025.
Since arriving in Connecticut, Harris has played in every game and is currently enjoying the best season of her young career. Averaging a career high in minutes played, points per game, starts, free throw percentage, rebounds, and assists, Harris is becoming an important player within the Sun system.
Currently, Harris is third on the team in minutes played, fifth in points per game, second in assists, and first in three point percentage. Sometimes a change of scenery is all that's needed to take one's game to the next level. It appears Harris has found her home in the WNBA.
