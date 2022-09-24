Bold Predictions For South Carolina vs. Charlotte

The Gamecocks have been largely underwhelming to date, but Saturday's game against Charlotte provides an opportunity to get back in the win column and salvage some momentum.

Head coach Shane Beamer addressed some concerns circling the program during his media availability, emphasizing that this locker room is full of strong individuals ready to fight back. There have been mistakes through three games, but Beamer seemed confident they could correct those issues.

Saturday's contest is just about winning; it's about how they win. South Carolina must come out with a sense of urgency and execute in all three phases, and several areas could assist them in their pursuit.

Spencer Rattler Zero Turnovers

Quarterback Spencer Rattler's struggles have been well-documented; you only need a simple internet search to realize how down the public is on the former blue-chip recruit. While criticisms are fair, there's reason to expect Rattler can bounce back.

Rattler's talent is unquestioned, but his mental processing has been suspect. He understands leverages and coverages; he's even called for the coaching staff to implement more pro-style reads.

Re-inventing yourself at a young age is difficult, but Rattler must restore the public's confidence. That starts against Charlotte, and a zero in the turnover column would be an excellent way to kick things off.

Gamecocks Force Two Turnovers

Charlotte boasts a high-flying offense capable of putting up points in bunches. However, South Carolina's defense is full of talented personnel, improving weekly. This group knows their performance wasn't enough against Georgia but is eager to bounce back.

They've only forced one turnover to date, one of the worst marks in college football. Injuries have hindered their defensive success, yet young playmakers are itching to make a play.

South Carolina is anticipating several key returns, but regardless of who's on the field, they must come away with the football. Two takeaways would be a drastic improvement for a unit that hasn't come close to turning over the offense in previous games.

Jaheim Bell Goes Over 100 All-Purpose

Tight end Jaheim Bell has had a frustrating start to his 2022 campaign. He anticipated the lion's share of touches in this offense yet only logged one catch against Georgia. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield promised fans things would turn around offensively, and using Bell is an easy way to ensure that happens.

His unique versatility doesn't pigeonhole South Carolina into forcing the ball to him in predictable situations. Bell can align anywhere along the formation and find success, something he often did in 2021.

Satterfield wants Rattler to settle into this one, and scheming easy completions in the game script would be helpful. The Gamecocks have many targets, but Bell makes the most sense.

