Buffalo Bills Draft South Carolina's T.J. Sanders In Second Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Following the NFL Scouting combine, there are plenty of Mock Drafts coming out, and the latest from ESPN has the Buffalo Bills drafting South Carolina's T.J. Sanders
The NFL Scouting Combine is the official NFL kickoff to the NFL Draft process. All 32 teams convene in Indianapolis, Indiana, to observe the next crop of NFL talent. The South Carolina Gamecocks sent (11) former players to the combine, with several highlighting the entire event like Nick Emmanwori's insane performance.
Another Gamecock that turned head in Indy, T.J. Sanders, the former defensive tackle from South Carolina. Sanders was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills in the latest Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid.
56th Pick Overall - Buffalo Bills Select T.J. Sanders
"The Bills have two major issues along their defensive line -- lack of depth and not being able to finish when rushing quarterbacks. Sanders solves both problems, as he routinely generates pressure up the middle and his 2.40-second average time to first pressure this past season led all FBS defensive linemen." - ESPN's Jordan Reid on the Bills selecting Sanders
The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay Wisconsi
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!