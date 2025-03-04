Gamecock Digest

Buffalo Bills Draft South Carolina's T.J. Sanders In Second Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the NFL Scouting combine, there are plenty of Mock Drafts coming out, and the latest from ESPN has the Buffalo Bills drafting South Carolina's T.J. Sanders

The NFL Scouting Combine is the official NFL kickoff to the NFL Draft process. All 32 teams convene in Indianapolis, Indiana, to observe the next crop of NFL talent. The South Carolina Gamecocks sent (11) former players to the combine, with several highlighting the entire event like Nick Emmanwori's insane performance.

Another Gamecock that turned head in Indy, T.J. Sanders, the former defensive tackle from South Carolina. Sanders was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills in the latest Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid.

56th Pick Overall - Buffalo Bills Select T.J. Sanders

"The Bills have two major issues along their defensive line -- lack of depth and not being able to finish when rushing quarterbacks. Sanders solves both problems, as he routinely generates pressure up the middle and his 2.40-second average time to first pressure this past season led all FBS defensive linemen." - ESPN's Jordan Reid on the Bills selecting Sanders

The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay Wisconsi

