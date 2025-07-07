Greg McElroy Names a Team That Could Make 'Life Difficult' for South Carolina
College football analyst Greg McElroy names a team that could make life difficult for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a brutal schedule coming up this season. Their conference opponents consist of teams like Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma, with the majority coming in the second half of the season. However, one college football analyst named a team not on that list that could make life difficult for the Gamecocks.
Greg McElroy was breaking down his under-the-radar games for the upcoming season and South Carolina vs Virginia Tech came up in the discussion. That's who the Gamecocks will open their season against and the former SEC quarterback thinks the Hokies could provide some challenges.
"Now, they are going against a team in Virginia Tech that was last year's darling," McElory said. "If you look kind of back at last year's preseason prognostications, a lot of people saying, hey, Virginia Tech is a dark horse playoff contender. Now, they are flying under the radar, and they have their quarterback back. They have coaching continuity. They have some good pieces that they've added in the portal so maybe they could make life difficult for the team with all the expectations in South Carolina."
On the bright side for South Carolina, they managed to go 9-3 last season with a first-year starting quarterback against the same schedule they will face this season, only the venues are flipped as far as the conference schedule goes. Another year of Sellers should provide a boost offensively for the Gamecocks. The question that remains is how good the defense will be after the losses they experienced this offseason via the NFL draft.
