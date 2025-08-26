SI

Virginia Tech Starting Linebacker Caleb Woodson Arrested for DWI

The Hokies are set to begin their season on Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Virginia Tech starting linebacker Caleb Woodson has been charged with a DWI.
Virginia Tech Hokies starting linebacker Caleb Woodson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Montgomery County, Va. arrest records.

Woodson was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 23 for a first-offense DWI, which is a misdemeanor. Woodson was also arrested and charged with reckless driving last month for going 96 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. His court date for the DWI charge is set for Sept. 9, while his reckless driving charge will be addressed in court on Sept. 16.

Woodson, a junior, has played in 26 games across two seasons in Blacksburg. He has made 38 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Woodson was named a team captain last week, but Hokies head coach Brent Pry says that title has been stripped. Woodson will have an opportunity to earn it back.

As for Woodson's status against No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday, Pry said there has not been a determination made about whether or not the junior will play.

