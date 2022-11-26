LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Rivalry droughts can plague teams for decades. South Carolina hasn't beaten Clemson since the 2013 season when head coach Shane beamer was serving as an assistant at Virginia Tech under his father.

In fact, the last time the Gamecocks beat Clemson, star quarterback Spencer Rattler was an unknown middle schooler. Many things have changed between now and then, but the one consistent thread is the Tigers pulling out wins over the garnet and black.

A win on Saturday would redefine South Carolina's program and give them momentum for future seasons. They already beat the No. 5 team in college football, showing the entire country they are capable.

A lot has been said this week, but now it's time to buckle the chinstrap and play football. Gamecocks Digest has you covered with the latest in the Palmetto Bowl.

How to Watch South Carolina @ Clemson

Gameday: Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

First Quarter

(0-0), 15:00 - South Carolina has won the toss and elects to receive.

