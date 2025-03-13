Los Angeles Chargers Predicted to Draft South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has been projected to go to the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest mock draft.
After an all-time combine performance, Gamecock safety Nick Emannwori has been a staple in the first round in pretty much every mock draft. In most predictions, he has been battling with Georgia’s Malaki Starks as the number one safety taken in the 20205 NFL Draft In the latest mock from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, the All-American was projected out west.
Trapasso predicted Emannwori to be taken by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd overall pick, referring to the standout prospect as “another fun, supreme athlete who will be next to Derwin James.” It is also worth noting that Chargers’ GM, Jo Horitz, held the same role years earlier for the Baltimore Ravens when they selected Kyle Hamilton. With Hamilton becoming one of the best safeties in the league, it is fair to assume he may see Emannwori as the league’s next great safety.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emannwori possesses incredible speed and agility to accompany a superstar frame. After running a blazing 4.38 40-yard-dash, Emannwori separated himself as one of the best athletes in the upcoming draft. Teams are also enamored with his ability to be a ball hawk in pass coverage, but also be a physical, downhill tackler that makes contact like a binder.
The draft is a little over a month away. If the mocks circulating are accurate, Emannwori will certainly hear his name called in the first round. The draft starts on Thursday, April 24 at 8 PM eastern time.
