Minnesota Vikings a Perfect Fit for South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori in NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly a good fit for South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
The NFL draft is less than a month away and one of the top prospects in the class is South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. The former Gamecock surged up draft boards after his performance at the NFL combine and is now viewed as one of the top safeties in the class.
Emmanwori will likely be a first round pick this year but which team will end up drafting him? ESPN's Matt Bowen released his list of favorite landing spots for some of the top prospects and he believes the Minnesota Vikings should take Emmanwori.
"Emmanwori has great size, 4.38 speed and rare physical tools, so he'd be able to play a disruptive role in Brian Flores' defense, which is built on creating chaos," Bowen wrote. "Emmanwori has the split-field range to play top-down in Cover 2, plus he can spin down to play an enforcer role in the underneath zones. And with the ability to match tight ends in coverage or create pressure out of Flores' multiple blitz packages, Emmanwori would be in a position to make splash plays as a rookie. He had four picks last season, and he returned two for TDs."
The Vikings hold the 24th overall pick so Emmanwori very well could be off the board before they even have a chance to draft him. However, a player than started multiple years at an SEC program and consistently made big plays in the back end of the defense could be very beneficial for the Vikings.
