Missouri Defensive Players To Watch

South Carolina plays opportunistic football on offense; that much is no secret. They don't have enough consistency to ensure sustained drives leading to points, but they can limit turnovers and penalties not to hurt themselves.

Missouri's defense has propelled them into SEC relevancy. They only have one in-conference win but have remained competitive in others because of their reliable defense.

They want to force South Carolina into mistakes, but the Gamecocks can't afford that. Several players will be around the football on Saturday, and South Carolina's job is to minimize their impact.

Ty'Ron Hopper, ILB

Inside linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has been a revelation for the Tigers this year. He transferred into the program from Florida, where he didn't see many opportunities.

Missouri handed him the keys, and the results have been impressive so far. Hopper leads the team in tackles and has two interceptions. Furthermore, he continues to be a positive presence for a team that needs veteran defensive leadership.

Hopper continuously puts himself in the correct position, shuffling his feet down the line of scrimmage and reading his keys. He will be in the right spot repeatedly; the only way around him is to scheme away.

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB

The NFL loves long, rangy corners that can play man, which is precisely what corner Kris Abrams-Draine is. Missouri leaves him isolated on many plays, giving them the flexibility to protect other defensive backs.

Abrams-Draine is listed at 5-11 and 180 lbs., but seems much bigger on tape. He routinely disrupts screen passes and makes plays on the ball carrier, despite being outweighed by as many as fifty pounds.

There was a sequence against Vanderbilt when Commodore quarterback AJ Swann targeted Abrams-Draine on three consecutive pass plays. The result? Three consecutive pass break-ups.

Jaylon Carlies, S

Safety Jalon Carlies may be the most physically dominant safety the Gamecocks face this season. He stands 6-3 and 220 lbs. with the athleticism to attack the alley in run defense.

Missouri gives Carlies a lot of freedom presnap. He runs the alley well, and they occasionally bring him into the box as a run defender. They will likely assign him tight end Jaheim Bell when they go into Cover-1 man, and he should be capable of the challenge.

South Carolina must know where Carlies is at all times. His traits always keep him in the play, so quarterback Spencer Rattler must have him accounted for.

