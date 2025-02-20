New Jersey Numbers for South Carolina Gamecock Newcomers, Transfers, and More
In this story:
South Carolina has officially assigned jersey numbers to several newcomers, including incoming freshmen, redshirt freshmen, and key transfers. These numbers will be crucial for fans to recognize fresh faces as the Gamecocks prepare for the upcoming season.
Notable Number Assignments:
Offense
- Freshman WR Lex Cyrus – #0
- Transfer RB Rahsul Faison – #1
- Sophomore TE Michael Smith – #4
- Freshman WR Jordon Gidron – #7
- Freshman WR Malik Clark – #13
- Freshman QB Cutter Woods – #15
- Freshman WR Jayden Sellers – #17
- Freshman WR Brian Rowe Jr. – #18
- Transfer OL Boaz Stanley – #50
- Transfer OL Nick Sharpe – #52
- Transfer OL Rodney Newsom Jr. – #65
- Freshman OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. – #72
- Freshman OT Damola Ajidahun – #79
Defense
- RS Freshman LB Fred "JayR" Johnson – #0
- Freshman DB Kendall Daniels Jr. – #5
- Transfer CB Myles Norwood – #3
- Transfer CB Brandon Cisse – #15
- Transfer LB Justin Okoronkwo – #17
- Freshman DB Jaquel Holman – #18
- Freshman DB Damarcus Leach – #19
- Freshman EDGE Jaquavious Dodd – #22
- Freshman LB Donovan Darden – #27
- Freshman LB Taeshawn Alston – #29
- Freshman LB AJ Holloway – #32
- Freshman EDGE Anthony Addison – #40
- Freshman LB Josh Smith – #42
- Transfer DL Davonte Miles – #90
- Junior DL Zavion Hardy – #94
- Junior DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy – #99
Special Teams
- Freshman LS Kyler Farrow – #33
This new lineup showcases an exciting blend of fresh talent and experienced transfers who are expected to make an impact for South Carolina this season. Keep an eye on these numbers as the Gamecocks hit the field this fall.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published