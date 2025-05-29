South Carolina 2025 Football Schedule - Multiple Kickoff Times Announced
Multiple kickoff times have been announced for South Carolina's 2025 football schedule.
On Thursday, it was announced that multiple kickoff times have been set for SEC teams for the 2025 college football season. For the South Carolina Gamecocks, they now know what times the games will start for the first three weeks of the season and what channel they will be broadcasted on.
The Gamecocks have a brutal schedule during the second half of the season this year. They have matchups against Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Clemson and Oklahoma during the second half of the schedule. A tough break for a team that has playoff aspirations this year.
With that said, here are the kickoff times that have already been announced for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 Football Schedule
- Week One: Virginia Tech (Atlanta) 3:00 PM ESPN
- Week Two: South Carolina State 7:00 PM ESPN+
- Week Three: Vanderbilt 7:00 or 7:45 PM ESPN or SEC Network
South Carolina went 9-3 during the regular season last year and nearly landed a playoff spot despite losing three games. With LaNorris Sellers returning as the starting quarterback this year, many have high expectations for the program in 2025. Some even expect Sellers to be the first quarterback off the board during the 2026 NFL draft.
The Gamecocks had their fair share of struggles during the first few years of Shane Beamer as the head coach, but it looks like the tides might be turning for the Gamecocks.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: