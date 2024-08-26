South Carolina Gamecocks LaNorris Sellers Will Deliver a 'Full Package Game'
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers will deliver a 'full package game' according to his long-time trainer.
Game week has officially arrived for the South Carolina Gamecocks and the rest of college football. There is a lot of anticipation around the Gamecocks heading into this week one matchup, mostly to do with quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Head coach Shane Beamer officially named him the starter last week and the redshirt freshman will have a lot of eyes on him throughout the season to see how he performs.
With Sellers still in the early stages of his college career and really not having played that much football altogether, there are questions of what fans can expect from Sellers under center. Ramon Robinson, his long-time QB trainer, joined 107.5 The Game to talk about Sellers and he detailed exactly what fans can expect from the young quarterback.
"What I’ve seen—like I said, I’ve been with him for quite some time now—and the things I’ve seen from him are growth and development, and that’s what you want to see at the quarterback position," Robinson said. "I speak on that a lot; if you’re not growing and developing at the position, then you’re wasting your time. The thing I saw with him is he’s grown not just physically but mentally as well, in how he attacks the game, how he prepares and preps for the game. That’s all I’ve seen over the years—continuous growth."
Robinson continued to say that say that as long as Sellers plays his game and nothing outside of his control is holding him back, he will deliver a full package game for the Gamecocks.
"All I’ve seen is continuous development, and people want to know what they’re going to get from him—who knows? The only person who knows is the man upstairs and LaNorris Sellers. If LaNorris just goes out there and plays his game, which is what I expect. Anybody who knows him and is in his circle knows that as long as LaNorris is doing him and nobody’s handicapping his game, LaNorris is going to deliver a full-package game."
Sellers will get the opportunity to ease his way into the 2024 season as the team's new starter as South Carolina plays Old Dominion this week, but things get pushed into full speed a week later as they will then face the Kentucky Wildcats for a conference matchup.
