Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Make Bowl Game by ESPN

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been projected to make a bowl game during the 2024 college football season by ESPN.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 21, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been projected to make a bowl game during the 2024 college football season by ESPN.

The 2024 college football season is just a few days away from being kicked off as week zero action starts on Saturday with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Ireland along with a few other games. The South Carolina Gamecocks start their season week one against Ole Dominion and they are looking to improve upon their record from a season ago.

The Gamecocks failed to reach a bowl game in 2023 as they finished 5-7 in the regular season. A down year for head coach Shane Beamer and the program. South Carolina does have a tough schedule to maneuver through this season, as does every SEC program, but despite that one major news outlet still believes they will be bowl-eligible at the end of the year.

ESPN released their preseason college football playoff projections and bowl game predictions. Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both predicted South Carolina to make the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. It may not be one of the more prestigious bowl games, but that does indicate Beamer will see an improvement in his team's success from a record standpoint this season.

On Tuesday it was announced that LaNorris Sellers would be the starting quarterback for the program this season. Sellers won the job over former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford. With that news, it appears that the Gamecocks have found their future at the position as Sellers is just a redshirt freshman, so if he can get the team to a bowl game in his first year as the starter, it would have the Gamecocks heading in a good direction for the next season as well.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football