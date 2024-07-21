South Carolina Recruiting - Offensive Overview and Update on 2025 Class
Under head coach Shane Beamer at South Carolina, there's on ething the Gamecocks have consistently been able to do, and that's recruit. The 2023 and 2024 signing classes are the highest rated pair of classes that South Carolina has had since recruiting rankings have become a thing. Beamer-Ball has been known for special teams... however, if you pay attention, it's based in attempting to recruit at an extremely high level.
The 2025 recruiting class however appears to be lagging a bit behind the Beamer standard. In July with less than five months until signing day, the Gamecocks have (19) commits and have seen a pretty impactful de-commitment from CB, Shamari Earls. Let's take a look at where things stand offensively.
Quarterback
Some might have thought the Gamecocks would punt on the 2025 recruiting class at the position with 2026 QB Landon Duckworth having been a pledge. Though with his de-commitment, they acted quickly in 2025 with the addition of in-state target Cutter Woods. He's big, physical, and competitive. He's a fit.
Running Back
The Gamecocks don't currently have a running back commit in the class. In fact, of the 19 they've offered in this 2025 recruiting class, all but three have already announced their college commitment. It could be a year in which they just don't take a player at the spot.
Wide Receiver/Tight End
WR, Lex Cyrus is currently the highest rated commit in the class at the receiver position and despite that room having had three position coaches since January, they've managed to recruit the spot well. Cyrus, Brian Rowe, and Jayden Sellers could be argued as the strong point of this class to date. Potentially adding a prospect like WR Malik Clark who's set to make his collegiate announcement July 25th. TE, Preston Douglas had one SEC offer upon committing to South Carolina.
Offensive Line
It's been no secret, the Gamecocks need help up front and they need it yesterday. The 2025 class is attempting to help fill some holes. OT, Shedrick Sarratt Jr. chose the Gamecocks over Colorado and Purdue. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, he's the only offensive line pledge in the class.
2025 South Carolina Commits:
- Lex Cyrus, WR
- Caleb Williams, DT
- Shedrick Sarratt Jr, OT
- Brian Rowe, WR
- Jayden Sellers, WR
- Taeshawn Alston, EDGE
- Jaquel Holman, ATH
- Donovan Darden, LB
- Jaiden Brakder, EDGE
- Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE
- Cutter Woods, QB
- Jaquavious Dodd, EDGE
- Anthony Addison, EDGE
- Damarcus Leach, S
- Christopher Hatfield, DB
- AJ Holloway, LB
- Preston Douglas, TE
- Max Kelley, K
- Kyler Farrow, LS
