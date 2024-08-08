South Carolina's Deebo Samuel Will Be Impacted by Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade
Former South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be impacted if Brandon Aiyuk is tarded by the San Francisco 49ers.
The rumor mill has been running hot on the NFL landscape as of late as it seems the potential of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk being traded by the San Francisco 49ers is becoming more and more likely. If he is indeed shipped to another team, one player that will be immediately impacted is former South Carolina Gamecock Deebo Samuel.
Samuel and Aiyuk have both been focal points of the 49ers offense over the last few seasons. Both are very versatile athletes that can used in all facets of the game. In 2023, Aiyuk finished with 1,342 yards off of 75 receptions for seven touchdowns. Samuel finished with 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns along with 225 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Two highly involved receivers in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, but if Aiyuk is traded off of the team, it will open the door for Samuel to get more touches.
The 49ers do have a very versatile running back in the form of Christian McCaffery, so some touches can be allocated to him, but as far as the receiving game goes, it is likely Samuel would become the main guy in the offense. Samuel is entering his sixth season in the league and all of them have been with the 49ers. He is very familiar with the offense and will be a good player for the offense to rely on to help make up for the loss of Aiyuk.
So while losing Aiyuk would be a tough pill to swallow for 49ers fans, Samuel providing a safety blanket should help maintain any confidence in the success in the team. Multiple trade rumors have been spewed out over the last week so it seems like it is only a matter of time before a trade becomes official. And when/if it happens, Samuel will have the opportunity to be one of the most productive players in all of the NFL.
