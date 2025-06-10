South Carolina vs Clemson Matchup Cracks Top 10 Games List for 2025 Season
The rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson was ranked outside of the top five for the upcoming college football season.
The Palmetto Bowl has been a rivalry that has been mostly dominated by the Clemson Tigers over the years, but the South Carolina Gamecocks stole one on the road last year at the hands of LaNorris Sellers. Now heading into this year, both programs are expected to be competitive and the end of the year matchup is expected to be a good one.
At least that's what college football analyst Greg McElroy said. He recently ranked the ten best non-conference games for the 2025 college football season, and South Carolina vs Clemson came in at number eight.
"South Carolina, I'm not sure they are going to be as good as they were last year on defense, but on offense, I think they have a chance to take a significant step forward," McElroy said. "And for those of you who have listened to this show for the last couple of months, you probably know that I think Clemson has a legit chance to start the season in the top five and I would not be surprised at all if at season's end they're No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 in college football."
The Gamecocks will be the ones hosting this year and there is no doubt that regardless of where each team stands by the end of the regular season, Williams-Brice stadium will be rocking for rivalry weekend.
