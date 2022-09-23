Three Questions That Must Be Answered vs. Charlotte

Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks are reeling heading into a matchup against Will Healy's Charlotte 49ers, who have dealt with their fair share of roadblocks this season. Due to their performances the previous couple of weeks, the importance of this game is heightened for South Carolina. With this heightened importance comes a brighter spotlight regarding a few key questions that the Gamecocks need to answer on Saturday night.

Will The Running Game Finally Be Established?

Through either inconsistent blocking across the board or a perceived lack of prioritization at the start of these games, South Carolina's rushing attack by the numbers has been stuck in neutral this season, as no Gamecock rusher has more than 82 yards on the ground three games into the year.

One of the few constants prevalent with almost every college football team is understanding the flexibility a strong running game offers an offense offers. Against the 3rd worst rush defense in the country, this would be the perfect time to rectify the issues surrounding the ground game.

Can The Turnover Magic Be Recaptured?

After forcing 24 turnovers in 13 games last season, Clayton White's defense through three games this season only has one interception to point to. While a few forced turnovers probably wouldn't have swung the outcome in the Gamecocks' favor last week against Georgia, this trend can't continue if South Carolina wants to pull off some monumental victories down the stretch.

Against a pair of Charlotte offensive tackles who struggle in pass protection and a group of wideouts who have shown a propensity to drop the ball, this could be the game that helps to kickstart the turnover party for Shane Beamer's squad.

Can Spencer Rattler Take Command Of The Game?

There have been many talks this week regarding quarterback Spencer Rattler's play so far this season, which has sometimes left fans scratching their heads and trying to pick their jaw up.

On too many occasions, however, the Gamecock faithful have been doing the former regarding the highly touted transfer's performance. This week, he's facing the worst defense in all college football in yards allowed, which is held back mainly by a porous secondary. Spencer Rattler, however, has struggled in terms of getting comfortable in this pro-style offense and letting the game come to him, which, if not changed soon, could ultimately affect the trajectory of the Gamecock's 2022 football season.

