WATCH: Kyle Kennard Talks What He's Bringing to the NFL at Scouting Combine

Former South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard discussed what he is bringing to the NFL at the scouting combine.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (DL55) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (DL55) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former South Carolina Gamecock EDGE Kyle Kennard took part in NFL combine workouts on Thursday in hopes of increasing his stock. Kennard was a stellar defensive player for the Gamecocks in 2024 after transferring in from Georgia Tech.

While at the combine, Kennard sat down with Draft Club Convo to talk about what he bringing to the NFL. His answer should be no surprise to South Carolina fans as it's exactly what he brought to their defense this past season.

NFL Combine Results - Kyle Kennard

Height: 6040
Weight: 254
Arm: 34”
Hand: 9 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press: 23 reps
40-yard: 4.76 Unofficial (1.63 10-yard split), 2nd attempt: 4.73 (1.68 10-yard split)
3-Cone:

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

