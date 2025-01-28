Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Is Named Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball

Alex Joyce

Aug 9, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward A'Ja Wilson (9) attempts a layup while Australia forward Alanna Smith (11) goes to block in a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former South Carolina Gamecock and Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson is named the USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday. This is the third time (2015 and 2022) Wilson has received this recognition.

Wilson helped lead team USA to the second Olympic Gold Medal of her career. In the tournament, Wilson averaged 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She shot over 59 percent and led the team with 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. She led the Americans in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals in the Olympics.

Wilson's time in Columbia was nothing short of spectacular as she was the first Gamecock to be named National Player of the Year, the first four-time All-American in program history and the first three-time SEC Player of the Year in league history.

During her time, the Gamecocks reached their first ever Final Four (2015) and National Championship (2017). She would end up leaving the program with 86 school records. South Carolina will retire Wilson's jersey this Sunday (Feb. 2) against the Auburn Tigers.

Since leaving South Carolina, Wilson became the school's first number one overall pick, being selected to the Las Vegas Aces. She has won two league titles, three MVPs, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and was named to five All-WNBA teams.

Alex Joyce
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.