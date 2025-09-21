SI

Caitlin Clark Had Hyped Two-Word Reaction After Fever's Game 1 Win Over Aces

Kelsey Mitchell dropped 34 points in the Fever's 89-73 win over the Aces Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Caitlin Clark loved Kelsey Mitchell's 34-point outburst Sunday
Caitlin Clark loved Kelsey Mitchell's 34-point outburst Sunday / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Fever's miraculous postseason run continued Sunday with an unexpected 89-73 road win over the Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals series.

Kelsey Mitchell went off for 34 points, going 12-for-23 from the field and 4-for-6 from three-point range while connecting on a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line. She was the only player in the game to eclipse 20 points, doing so in a decisive manner.

Odyssey Sims added 17 points and Natasha Howard had a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double to help Indiana secure the win over the newly named four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Aces. Indiana moves two wins away from the WNBA Finals, all without superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark has done what she can from the sidelines though, particularly with her footwear of choice which remains undefeated after Sunday's big victory. She was just as blown away with Mitchell's 34-point performance as the rest of us, posting a simple message of praise to her X account after the game.

"Kelsey unreal," Clark wrote Sunday.

Mitchell finished in the top five of the league's MVP voting, which was announced Sunday after Wilson won the honor. The series will remain in Las Vegas for Game 2, which tips off Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. We'll see if the shorthanded Fever can pull off more heroics.

