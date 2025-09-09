Sky vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Las Vegas Aces’ magical second half to the 2025 season continued on Sunday, as they beat the Chicago Sky for their 14th win in a row.
Las Vegas is looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the WNBA, and it’ll have another easy matchup against the Sky on Tuesday night.
Chicago, which has been in all kinds of turmoil as of late, including suspending Angel Reese for half of Sunday’s game, has one of the worst records in the W.
The Sky did cover as 17-point underdogs on Sunday, but can they hang around again with one of the best teams in the W?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +16.5 (-110)
- Aces -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +1200
- Aces: -2400
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Vegas 34, The U, WCIU
- Sky record: 10-32
- Aces record: 28-14
Sky vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Ariel Atkins – day-to-day
- Angel Reese – day-to-day
- Hailey Van Lith – day-to-day
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Aces Injury Report
- NaLyssa Smith – day-to-day
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sky vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m going back to the well to bet on Jackie Young tonight:
I bet this exact same prop for Jackie Young on Sunday against the Sky, and she came through by hitting three shots from beyond the arc.
Young is now shooting 39.0 percent from deep on over five attempts per game since Aug. 1 (15 games) while hitting at least two 3-pointers in nine of those contests.
The Sky are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and they rank 11th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and 12th in opponent 3-point percentage. Young has made three or more shots from deep in three of her last four games, and she should be able to get whatever looks she wants on Tuesday night.
Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for 146 points on Sunday in a 14-point win for Las Vegas, and the Aces have now played back-to-back games against the Sky where they combined for 153 points or less.
I have a feeling that we’ll see another low-scoring game on Tuesday night, especially if the Sky limit Angel Reese’s minutes (she missed all of Sunday’s game due to suspension and injury).
Las Vegas has the No. 1 defensive rating in the WNBA over its last 10 games while the Sky are 12th in the W in offensive rating this season.
Unless the Aces decide to run the score up – and they may against one of the worst teams in the W – the UNDER is a pretty safe bet with it pushing 160. The Aces have combined for a fewer than 160 points in five of their last seven games.
Pick: UNDER 159.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
