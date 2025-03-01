Gamecocks Offense Goes Cold in 5-1 Loss to Clemson
South Carolina has lost its second straight game this season; falling 5-1 to the Clemson Tigers.
After a loss on the road at Clemson in game one, South Carolina came into game two hoping to fight their way back into the series. It wasn't meant to be as the Gamecocks offense was no where to be found on Saturday.
On the bright side, South Carolina starting pitcher Jake McCoy had another sesational outing for the Gamecocks. The sophomore threw six innings in game two, giving up two runs on three hits, with 11 strikeouts. On the year McCoy has given up two runs and struck out 28 of the batters he's faced.
Clemson starter Ethan Darden also had a great day from the mound for the Tigers. Darden threw seven innings giving up no runs, three hits, and six strikeouts. The two starting pitchers for game two combined for 16 strikeouts.
The lone bright spot for South Carolina's offense was an eighth inning home run by Ethan Petry. That home run is the 47th in a Gamecocks's uniform; good enough for fourth all time. Nathan Hall led the team in hits with two.
What's next for South Carolina? The Gamecocks return home for the final game of this series. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm (ET) from Founders Park.
