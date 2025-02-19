How to Watch: South Carolina vs Queens
After defeating Winthrop for their first road game of the 2025 season, the (4-0) South Carolina Gamecocks are back at home for one game against Queens before a three game series this weekend.
The (2-1) Queens Royals come into town folllowing an opening series win over the Appalachain State Mountaineers. South Carolina will turn to transfer Jackson Soucie for his first start in a Gamecocks uniform, while the Royals counter with left hander Joey Ruller.
The Gamecocks and Queens have met twice in program history (2023 and 2024) with South Carolina winning each of those prevoius matchups. Last season the Gamecocks defeated Queens 13-3 in eight innings. Ethan Petry was a perfect 2-2 in the game with three runs scored and a home run.
For those looking to tune into to Wednesday's midweek matchup, see below.
How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Queens Royals:
- Gameday: Wednesday, February 19th. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network +
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
The Gamecocks will look to extend their winning streak to five games before taking on Milwaukee in a three game series beginning on Friday.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!