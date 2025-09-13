Live Scores and Updates of the South Carolina Gamecocks Taking on Vanderbilt

Gamecock Digest

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) rushed against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The (2-0) South Carolina Gamecocks welcome the (2-0) Vanderbilt Commodores to Williams-Brice Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:45 pm (ET)/6:45 pm (CT). Scroll for live updates and scores for tonight's action.

South Carolina has owned the series as of late against Vanderbilt, sporting a 16-game winning streak dating back to 2009. Commodores head coach Clark Lea and his squad are looking for an upset to stop that streak from extending to 17 games. Here's everything you may have missed from this week:

First Quarter:

  • Vanderbilt begins the game with the ball.
  • Commodores strike first. A nine play, 73-yard drive is capped off by a 18-yard touchdown pass by Diego Pavia to Sedrick Alexander. Vandy leads 7-0
  • LaNorris Sellers opens the drive with a big pass to tight end Jordan Dingle. Gamecocks answer the touchdown with a seven play 75-yard drive finished off by a Rahsul Faison touchdown. Game tied at 7.
  • South Carolina stands tall defensively and forces a three and out. Game tied at 7.
  • South Carolina threatens, but LaNorris Sellers throws an interception inside the redzone. Vanderbilt ball tied at 7.
  • Pressure brought on by Dylan Stewart affected Pavia's throw forcing a punt. 7-7.
  • South Carolina takes a timeout following back to back sacks by the defense. Tied at 7-7. Gamecocks in third and very long.

