No South Carolina Gamecocks Taken in the First Round of the NFL Draft

The draft returns on Friday with rounds two and three set to begin at 7:00 pm (ET).

Alex Joyce

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
After many projected at least one Gamecock to get selected early on, no South Carolina players were selected in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The best chance for a former Gamecock to go in the first round was safety Nick Emmanwori, who was a top 25 player in the draft according to ESPN. Now that Emmanwori wasn't picked, all eyes turn to day two of the draft where South Carolina fans can see a number of players go off the board.

Emmanwori is still the highest rated player of that group. However TJ Sanders, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Kyle Kennard are also looking to go in the next two rounds. The question remains, how early will they all go?

The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will have up to date news on all the Gamecocks draft picks over the next two days.

